Iran presents new ballistic, cruise missiles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has presented a ballistic missile under the name of Qasem Soleimani and a cruise missile under the name of Abu Mahdi during an event on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day which is annually celebrated in Iran on August 21, Trend report citing IRINN.

The event held via videoconference on August 20 was attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Minister of Defense of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami and other high-rank officials.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ghasem Taghizadeh said that the Qasem Soleimani ballistic missile is a fully tactical missile with a radius of 1,400 kilometers.

"Being different from any similar missile, it is based on aerodynamic control and has no analogues in the world," he noted.

Taghizadeh stressed that many trials were conducted during the process of production of this missile.

According to him, the Abu Mahdi cruise missile is a long-range missile that can be launched from underwater.

"This missile can approach a target from several directions at different times and neutralize the target's defense system," he added.

The deputy minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy will be provided with this missile in the near future.