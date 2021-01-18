Iran says won't accept new conditions within JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

Trend:

Iran will not accept any new conditions for JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), so the deal remains the same, said the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi.

"The country's officials and especially the president and foreign minister have stated that we would not accept any other conditions," said Salehi.

"The wall of distrust should be destroyed first and the trust should be rebuilt again," he said referring to possible return of the US President elect Joe Biden and his team to the deal.

"Iran's export was banned by them in past three years after Trump withdrew from the JCPOA. Before the US withdrawal, our country used to export 2.5 million barrels, which then dropped to less than 1 million barrels," he said.

"The foreign ministry and the president legal assistant should demand for Iran's rights, prepare the list of losses to pursue compensation," he said.