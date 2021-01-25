Iran asks EU to comply with its commitments within JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Iran's MFA spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh asked the EU to honor its obligations within JCPOA and said that it is the last chance for the Europeans to keep the deal with Iran alive, Trend reports via IRNA.

The German Deputy Foreign Minister recently claimed that the INSTEX financial mechanism, which was set up two years ago to facilitate trade between Europe and Iran, had not been effective and that Iran was responsible for the failure of INSTEX because it did not agree to the terms of the deal.

Khatibzadeh responded to the mentioned remarks, saying that 'Europe made commitments that could not be fulfilled after the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA'.

“The INSTEX was set up to neutralize unilateral, extraterritorial and illegal US sanctions,” he said, adding that INSTEX failed to facilitate limited transactions under the sanctions."

The official pointed out that the EU countries should return to their commitments.

"A few days after the inauguration of the President of the United States, and we have not yet seen any action from the European side," Khatibzadeh said.