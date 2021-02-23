Iran must completely suspend Additional Protocol - Speaker of Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

The Speaker of Irans Parliament reaffirmed the Irans plan to completely suspend the implementation of the Additional Protocol.

“According to the law, the implementation of the Additional Protocol will be completely stopped, and any access beyond the IAEA's safeguard regime is strictly prohibited and illegal,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a statement published in his Twitter, Trend reports.

He emphasized that any kind of extra-safeguard cooperation with the IAEA in the future, according to Article 7 of the Strategic Plan to Lift Sanction Act, requires the parliament's approval.

“Article 9 of the law will guarantee its strict implementation,” he said.

A law coming into force on Tuesday by Iranian MPs requires the government to stop allowing the inspection at short-notice of declared or undeclared nuclear sites by experts from the global nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"This law exists. This law is going to be applied, which means that the Additional Protocol, much to my regret, is going to be suspended," said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, after a weekend of talks in Tehran.