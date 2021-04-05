Iran's MFA discusses upcoming JCPOA meeting

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.5

Trend:

The agenda of the upcoming Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meeting is the implementation of other sides' commitments, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

"The JCPOA meeting on Tuesday is not any different from previous meetings. The agenda of this session is to solve US sanctions against Iran and the implementation process of commitments of other sides," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"This is a common issue in the commission as it was the same during previous unofficial meetings of foreign ministers of the 4+1. The 4+1 has requested Iran to declare the process of halting compensatory measures that would be discussed by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization team, " he added.

"The path is clear, the US sanctions should be fully lifted and then Iran would do its part. The one-step is the lifting of all US sanctions and in return, Iran is ready to stop its compensatory measures that were done due to violation of the deal," he noted

Tuesday’s meeting in Vienna is part of a renewed push to bring the U.S. back into the accord following the country’s withdrawal under then-President Donald Trump.

Two expert groups will be initiated in Vienna, one on nuclear commitments and a second focused on lifting sanctions. The discussions are expected to concentrate solely on the deal’s implementation and will not extend to other issues.