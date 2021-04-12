Iran's Natanz nuclear facility continues to operate – AEOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Natanz nuclear facility in the Isfahan Province (central Iran) continues to enrich uranium, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi told journalists, Trend reports citing the IRNA.

Salehi stressed that the damaged centrifuges will be replaced by more powerful centrifuges in the next few days.

The chairman added that in the short term, the Natanz nuclear facility will start operating at 50 percent stronger than its previous potential.

“Of course, as a result of the accident, activities of some centrifuges were suspended. These centrifuges will be researched,” he said.

Salehi noted that an emergency power system has been put into operation at the nuclear facility today on Apr. 12 and the rest of the work is underway.

As reported, the Natanz nuclear facility is one of the uranium enrichment facilities and is protected by 90-meter-thick concrete. An accident occurred at this nuclear facility yesterday. As a result of the accident, electricity was cut off at the facility.