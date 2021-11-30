Iran remains optimistic about Vienna nuclear talks
TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.30
Trend:
Iran's recent JCPOA meeting in Vienna was positive, yet, no decision has been made to wrap things up, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.
He went on to note that the next round of meetings is to be announced.
With regards to the recent meetings, he said a draft was discussed there, not an agreement.
"We negotiate with the P4+1 in Vienna, and since we are determined to negotiate and reach an agreement, we are optimistic about the future," said Iran’s top negotiator.
Iran and the world powers have resumed talks to revive the nuclear deal on Monday.
Kani emphasized that Iran is serious about reaching a fair agreement that secures the country's legitimate interests.
