Iran gives EU coordinator response to US on nuclear deal

Iran has given EU coordinator Enrique Mora its answer to the US opinion regarding a restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the diplomat, the text submitted to the EU representative, which had been prepared in response to the proposals of the US, "contains constructive approaches aimed at completing the negotiations." The spokesman said "an Iran's expert team carefully studied the US response," and "Iran's responses were collected after evaluation at various levels."

The report said that Tehran responded to the reaction received earlier from Washington to the draft final agreement of the parties in the context of the negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna.