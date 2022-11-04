Iran has "absolute readiness" to end nuke talks soon: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday that his country has "absolute readiness" to conclude nuclear talks "as soon as possible," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He revealed in a tweet that he made the remarks during his recent "constructive" conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, where the two discussed the exchange of messages on the Vienna talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Besides, "the United States must stop double-dealing," Amir-Abdollahian said in the tweet.

"Genuine will is needed. We remain fully committed to secure the rights of our people," he noted.

A day earlier, the top Iranian diplomat said an Iranian delegation would travel to Vienna, Austria in the coming days for talks on enhancing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.