Western world harshly condemns Iran for violating nuclear deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. France, Germany, the UK, and the US have jointly condemned Iran’s actions regarding changes incompatible with Iran’s obligations under its Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Trend reports, citing the US State Department.

"We, the governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, take note of the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran has implemented a substantial change in the configuration of some of its centrifuges without informing the Agency in advance. These centrifuges produce high-enriched uranium up to 60 percent and are located at the Fordow Enrichment Plant," the joint statement said.

This lack of required notifications undermines the Agency’s ability to detect Iran’s nuclear facilities in a timely manner, the statement noted.

"Iranian claims that this action was carried out in error are inadequate. We judge Iran’s actions based on the impartial and objective reports of the IAEA, not Iran’s purported intent," they pointed out.

The four countries reminded in their statement that Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant carries significant proliferation risks and has no credible civilian justification.

"We call on Iran to comply with all its legally-binding international obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA and to fully cooperate with the Agency in the application of effective safeguards at Fordow," the statement concluded.