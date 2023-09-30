US sanctions depriving Iran of its regional, international potential - ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The sanctions imposed by the US against Iran have deprived Iran of regional and international economic potential, said Mohammad Ali Sobhani, who was the ambassador of Iran in 3 countries (Lebanon, Jordan and Qatar), Trend reports.

"Even Qatar and Burkina Faso, which are geographically small countries, can use any economic potential at the world level. However, due to the sanctions, Iran cannot use any of its potential appropriately," he added.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

Ex-ambassador also said that Iran should try to establish some sort of dialogues with the world in order to solve its economic problems. This dialogue may be within the framework of JCPOA or through other paths. If these dialogues are not established, no hoping for an improvement in Iran's economic situation.

According to Sobhani, Iran's interests will be secured and its problems solved by holding talks with the US.

“Iran wants not only itself, but all parties to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the same time. If this plan is reactivated, Iran expects sanctions against the country to be lifted,” he noted.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually restore the JCPOA.

The country is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

---

