No chance of restoring comprehensive joint action plan - former Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. There is no chance for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (the US, France, the UK, Russia, China, and Germany), former head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, former MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, Trend reports.

According to Falahatpisheh, with the election of Joseph Biden as President of the United States and Ibrahim Raisi as President of Iran, both parties had an opportunity to reestablish the JCPOA. However, these opportunities were wasted for various reasons.



Falahatpisheh further stated that the JCPOA has been withdrawn from the agenda. If the debate over Iran's nuclear program persists, negotiations can be resumed in a different framework, as several clauses of the JCPOA have expired and the nature of Iran's nuclear program has changed.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

According to the Iranian parliament's vote, Iran halted implementing extra safeguards and protocols specified in the nuclear deal on February 23. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring system was cut by 20-30 percent.

Based on Article 26 of the nuclear accord, if one party fails to meet its responsibilities, the other party may suspend all or part of them.

Following Article 36 of the nuclear deal, if Iran believes that the P5+1 has failed to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear agreement, it can raise the issue with the joint commission.

