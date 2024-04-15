IAEA director general's statements fail to contribute to resolution of JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The recent statements by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi are not helping the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan, as they include more political aspects than technical ones, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of statements by the IAEA Director General has increased to a certain extent recently. On this basis, Iran is waiting for the IAEA director general to take steps within the framework of his responsibility.

However, the IAEA director general stated that Iran has recently increased the production of enriched uranium by 60 percent.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran had stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel