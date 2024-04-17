Iran takes no move to undermine nuclear deal negotiated with IAEA - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Iran recognizes no contradictions that could breach the parameters of the agreement struck with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue nuclear knowledge, Vice President of Iran and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is always cooperating with the IAEA. Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's Director General, gave a two-part report to the agency's Board of Directors. The first is the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (JCPOA), and the second is the NPT and its protection (safeguard).



Iran's cooperation with the IAEA focuses on NPT compliance and safeguards. Eslami stated that the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization is subject to a strategic plan of action for a Comprehensive Joint Action Plan. Iran continues its actions in accordance with the strategic stage plan.

The Iranian official noted that the IAEA Director General's report notes whether Iran has taken steps under the JCPOA. The current conditions have developed due to the fact that Western countries have not taken steps within the framework of the JCPOA. Whereas, if they fulfill their obligations, Iran will fulfill its JCPOA obligations. Iran is currently fulfilling its obligations under articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, the agreement between Iran and AEBA was reached in March. Within the framework of the agreement between Iran and AEBA, cooperation is underway on the Iranian nuclear program. Iran has stated that it cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency only in two frameworks. These frameworks are the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards. The International Atomic Energy Agency says it is cooperating with Iran, but this cooperation is not at a sufficient level.

Under Article 26 of the nuclear deal, if one party fails to fulfill its obligations, the other party may suspend its obligations in whole or in part. Under Article 36 of the nuclear agreement, if Iran believes that the 5+1 group has not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, it can raise this issue in the joint commission.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's Nuclear Program was executed in January 2016 by Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The United States declared in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and slapped sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran stated that there would be no constraints on the Iran nuclear agreement until 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

