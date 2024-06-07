Iran can activate nuclear potentials based on own interests - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Iran can activate its potential in the nuclear industry based on the interests of the country and the priorities of the Atomic Energy Organization, acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran had and has many potentials within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Speaking about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kani pointed out that the Iranian side has always invited various countries to allow the IAEA to continue its technical and specialized work.

The IAEA should not be a place for some states to realize their political ambitions, he added.

On June 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at a board meeting that since Iran has suspended compliance with its obligations under the Additional Protocol, the agency cannot access complete information about Iran's nuclear program over the past three years. In addition, the agency lost a constant stream of data on the production and number of centrifuges, heavy water, and so on.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's Nuclear Program was executed in January 2016 by Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany). The US declared in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and slapped sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran stated that there would be no constraints on the Iran nuclear agreement in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

