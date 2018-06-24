Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July

24 June 2018 07:34 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran expects its European partners to put forward a package of proposals to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, TASS reported citing Iran’s Press TV.

The TV channel quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that the three European nations that had signed the nuclear pact - United Kingdom, Germany and France - promised to roll out a package of measures to satisfy Tehran’s demands, including those related to oil sales and transit.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, in his words, the agreement leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He promised to reinstate the previous anti-Iranian sanctions and even impose tighter ones. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated his country’s commitment to the deal, saying Teheran will continue to implement its liabilities. However, he added that the European Union should guarantee that Tehran’s benefits, agreed under the JCPOA, remain in place.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 23 June 14:12
Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA
Nuclear Program 23 June 02:23
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Oil&Gas 22 June 16:36
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
Belgrade after win-win trade with Iran – Serbian President
Politics 22 June 13:02
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
Russia seeking to finance oil projects worth $50B in Iran
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:57
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 22 June 11:30
Iranian oil minister says changes in Quotas deal not possible, leaves OPEC meeting
Iran 22 June 00:20
Iran minister calls for closer business ties with Slovakia
Politics 21 June 22:38
Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official
Business 21 June 21:48
Electrification of Garmsar-Incheboron railway to start soon: Iranian deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 21 June 19:58
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 21 June 16:30