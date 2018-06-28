Iranian MP says Russia no ‘reliable’ friend for Iran

Tehran, Iran, June 28

Trend:

An Iranian lawmaker strongly denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad for their rapprochement at Iran’s expense, stressing that Moscow cannot be regarded a “reliable” friend and partner for the Islamic Republic.

“Today, we witness Assad increasing his harmony with Putin brazenly, and denying or underestimating the defenders of the holy shrine martyred (in the Arab country),” MP Behrouz Bonyadi said in a open session of parliament on June 27, Iranian media outlets reported.

Holy Shrine Defenders is a phrase that Iran uses for their advisers and military personals, who are fighting in Iraq and Syria.

"We also witnessed the last act of betrayal against the Islamic Republic during the latest meeting of OPEC member states in Vienna as well as the Convention on the status of the Caspian Sea," he added.

“It does not sound far-fetched that these two politicians (Assad and Putin) part with us for the sake of their interests and [Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin] Netanyahu and [the US President Donald] Trump,” the MP said.

Tehran has always expressed support for the Syrian government since it sees President Bashar Assad's regime as its main strategic ally in the region and as a part of the "axis of resistance" against Israel.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bonyadi referred to the country’s foreign exchange problems, saying, “A large portion of imports and foreign currency flight are imposed on us by powers like China and Russia.”

This will lead to a win-lose situation for Iran, contributing to more poverty and lack of trust, he concluded.

