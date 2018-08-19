Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the new commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

In his decree on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the installation was made upon a proposal by commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and in view of the commitment and valuable work experience of Nasirzadeh.

The Leader urged Nasirzadeh to make efforts to train experienced pilots, use state-of-the-art equipment, improve training based on the transfer of scientific and technical know-how to youths and boost the combat preparedness of the forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Brigadier General Hassan Shah Safi, who had previously held the post, for his great efforts and services.

