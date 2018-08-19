Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander

19 August 2018 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the new commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

In his decree on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the installation was made upon a proposal by commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and in view of the commitment and valuable work experience of Nasirzadeh.

The Leader urged Nasirzadeh to make efforts to train experienced pilots, use state-of-the-art equipment, improve training based on the transfer of scientific and technical know-how to youths and boost the combat preparedness of the forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Brigadier General Hassan Shah Safi, who had previously held the post, for his great efforts and services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Suicide attempts soaring in Iran – deputy minister
Iran 15:37
Iran Easing Entry Rules: Tourists Will Skip Passport Border Stamps
Politics 13:41
German firm working on major solar project in Iran, says to stay despite US sanctions
Economy news 10:09
Putin stresses importance of Iranian nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 01:00
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 18 August 17:57
China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official
Business 18 August 15:50
Latest
Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRС climbs to 49
Other News 21:55
GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 21:34
Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 21:00
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 20:11
Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian
Oil&Gas 19:23
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19:01
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 18:40
Coca-Cola intends to produce record volume of products in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 18:12