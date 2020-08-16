İran says US knows it has not right to invoke snapback clause of JCPOA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the United States is well aware that they cannot invoke the snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action against Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Zarif made the remarks speaking in a ceremony in Tehran where the new foreign ministry spokesman was introduced and his predecessor was honored.

He said that the US has pulled out from the JCPOA and has no right to invoke snapback clause of the JCPOA.

They think that if they say something loudly and repeat it again and again, it will bring them a right, the foreign minister said.

Snapback is a clause in the context of the JCPOA from which the US has pulled out in 2018.

Zarif said that on May 8, 2018, Mr. Bolton was excited of what he claimed to be the destruction of Iran nuclear deal which would lead to the full destruction of Iran within three months time and announced that the US is no longer a party to the JCPOA.

Zarif said that the text of Bolton’s speech is still available on the White House website unless they go and remove that sentence.