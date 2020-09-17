2nd hearing on Iran's complaint against US begins in Hague

The second hearing on Iran's complaint against Washington with The Hague started late on Wednesday for violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity by the US, Trend reports citing İRNA.

This stage of the case will be held in four sessions, and the third and fourth sessions will be held next Friday and Monday.

The first session of the new phase of reviewing this legal case was held on Monday, September 15th. Although this process may take some time to reach a final vote, it, as an effective legal action by the Iranian government, has challenged Washington's administration at the world's supreme legal body to counter unilateralism and resistance to US excessive demands.

Iran lodged a complaint against the US with the International Court of Justice last year for violating the 1955 Amity Treaty between Tehran and Washington by the US, which led to the issuance of an interim injunction in favor of Iran, which marked an important achievement for Tehran at the outset.

According to the official website of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice will hold its public hearings on the "exceptions préliminaires" of the United States from September 14 to 21, 2020, which will be held in video due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.