Iran`s Zanganeh will not run for president in 2021

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 14

Trend:

Iran`s Minister of Oil Bijan Zangeneh has announced that after the current administration, he will not work for any government anymore, Trend reports via IRNA.



Regarding the possibility of running in the next presidential election, Zanganeh rejected such possibility, saying he wont be in "any government position".

Zanganeh expressed his gratitude that despite financial problems, the Ministry of Oil was able to donate 141 lung ventilators to oil-rich areas. He made the remarks on the sidelines of the donation ceremony.

"We have already made every effort to produce oil, gas and petrochemicals, as well as to protect the lives of employees and the people,” he told reporters.



"We have tried to provide people with fuel on time and to supply raw materials as well,” he added.



Zangeneh pointed out that Iran has faced severe economic problems, along with the COVID-19 outbreak, but is doing its best to cope with the pressing issues.