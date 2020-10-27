Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to visit to Azerbaijan

Politics 27 October 2020 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi will visit Azerbaijan, the deputy minister told himself to journalists in Iran’s Ardabil Province (northwestern Iran), Trend reports citing IRIB.

The deputy minister noted that he would get acquainted with the border areas, especially the Khudafarin Bridge and the Mil-Mughan Dam.

Araghchi stressed ensuring security on the borders and dams of both countries is one of the main goals.

