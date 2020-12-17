Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.17

Trend:

Iran and P4+1 members have held the 17th joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) virtually on Wednesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers and political directors to discuss the latest changes of the deal.

"Iran has always declared its position and is ready to resume its commitment of article 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, after the US return to comply to its commitment and conditions of January 2017," said Iran's deputy foreign minister Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry's website.

"We are paying attention to action rather than speculation, " said Abbas Araghchi referring to the possible return of the US to the nuclear deal.

Iran's deputy foreign minister has indicated the parliament's bill for further expansion to Iran’s nuclear program and an end to inspections of nuclear facilities by the UN watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the wake of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh ’s assassination.

"The Iranian government is obligated to implement parliament's ruling after going through the legal process and the three European countries should not expect the government to act against principles of democracy," he said.

"Instead of condemning the assassination of nuclear scientist the three European governments have condemned the legal punishment of a criminal (Ruhollah Zam), " he said objecting to the recent position of the three European countries.

"The European sides have constantly wanted Iran to self-retain toward illegal and hostile behaviors including US sanctions or the sabotaging Natanz nuclear facility and terror of nuclear scientists," he added.

"Iran can not bear all the costs of implementation of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and others should also pay the costs to preserve the JCPOA," he noted.

Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmidt has issued a statement following the virtual meeting.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place virtually on Wednesday, 16 December. Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement. The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Participants discussed ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides in light of existing challenges. Participants also agreed to hold an informal Ministerial meeting of JCPOA participants on 21 December in a virtual format.