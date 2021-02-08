Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman talks US return to JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Iran has created necessary space over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the US to compensate its past path and the violations that were made by the Europeans said Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman.

"We would welcome the change of direction (of the US). We would wait for the other side's action to comply with all their commitments, "said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We are members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and they have left the negotiating table, we are still behind the table, and whenever they return then we would discuss the issue. The three European countries are partners with the US by violating their JCPOA's commitments and could not fulfill their commitments although Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and the EU are coordinators of the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh noted.

"As it was stated by the Foreign Minister the EU has the role of the accelerator in the JCPOA, and talks are ongoing. Europe could have a constructive role and compensate the mistakes of the past in this time," he added referring to communication between Iran's representatives in Belgium with European officials including Borrell.

"We should keep our relations with various countries in balance and diversify foreign economic ties as the main response to domestic problems," he said referring to the JCPOA and its role on people's economic livelihood.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the US should return to its commitments in the 2231 resolution.

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action does not require intermediary side. The negotiations were done about the JCPOA before, and now the other side could easily return to their commitments that have been negotiated before," he said.