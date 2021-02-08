New opportunities created in region after end of Karabakh conflict - Zarif

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The new opportunities have been created in the region after the end of the Karabakh conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told IRIB, Trend reports.

The foreign minister noted that one of these opportunities is the establishment of railway lines. Of these railway lines, the first is the Jolfa railway, lines, and the second railway line connects Iran to Russia. These railways have not operated for many years.

“Currently, there is an opportunity to achieve stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgia and Russia, as well as Armenia and Turkey with the creation of a new cooperation platform in the Caucasus,” Zarif added.

Zarif also said it is true that Iran has faced a number of problems in transit and other areas in recent years. However, these problems are already behind us.