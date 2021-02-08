Iran finalizes strategic cooperation document with Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Iran and Afghanistan strategic cooperation document has been finalized, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The document has been finalized, considerable amount of time was spent on it," he said.

He said there were two issues, the details of which were fleshed out during Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi's visit to Afghanistan, and because of that some details of the document were adjusted.

"The issue of water right could be reviewed between the two countries to find common ground or being followed via joint commission and water right management. We hope the Afghan side would announce its stance about it," he said.

The Helmand River has been at the center of a dispute between Afghanistan and Iran over water rights and the construction of the Kamal Khan dam.

The Iranian government argues that dam construction on the Helmand will cause environmental damage, mainly in its water-stressed south-eastern region of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.