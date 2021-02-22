Iranian expert discusses recent developments within JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:



The main issue for Iran is the US obligation to implement Security Council Resolution 2231 and the lifting of cross-border sanctions, the head of Presidential Center for Strategic Studies Hessam al-Din Ashna said.



"It seems that JCPOA and the P5 + 1 were a negotiating tool for Iran, not the goal of the negotiations,” the head of Presidential Center for Strategic Studies Hessam al-Din Ashna said in a tweet, Trend reports.



“The main issue for Iran is always the obligation of the United States and others to implement Security Council Resolution 2231 and the lifting of cross-border sanctions, not to ask the United States to return to the outcome of the negotiations,” he said.