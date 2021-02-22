Iranian expert discusses recent developments within JCPOA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The main issue for Iran is the US obligation to implement Security Council Resolution 2231 and the lifting of cross-border sanctions, the head of Presidential Center for Strategic Studies Hessam al-Din Ashna said.
"It seems that JCPOA and the P5 + 1 were a negotiating tool for Iran, not the goal of the negotiations,” the head of Presidential Center for Strategic Studies Hessam al-Din Ashna said in a tweet, Trend reports.
“The main issue for Iran is always the obligation of the United States and others to implement Security Council Resolution 2231 and the lifting of cross-border sanctions, not to ask the United States to return to the outcome of the negotiations,” he said.
Latest
Uzbek company provides IT equipment to largest design, survey organization in energy in Central Asia
IsDB and ITFC Sign Agency Agreement to Support COVID-19 Restore Program through Trade Finance and Line of Financing Operations