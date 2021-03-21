Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop.

Iran’s ambassador to Zagreb expressed the country’s willingness to expand the economic cooperation with Croatia, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iranian Ambassador to Zagreb Parviz Esmaeili met and held talks with the chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group at the Croatian parliament, Zlatko Hasanbegovic, this week.

During the meeting, he referred to the friendly and deep-rooted political and cultural ties between Iran and Croatia and said the two sides should use the ample opportunities for the promotion of economic exchanges between the two countries.

He said Iranian state-run and private sectors are eager to cooperate with the Croatian companies and economic activists.

The Croatian lawmaker, for his part, lauded Iran as the first non-European state that recognized Croatia after the declaration of its independence in 1991, saying the Islamic Republic has been a reliable friend of the Republic of Croatia.

He also called for taking necessary measures to facilitate ties between the two countries.