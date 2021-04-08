Iran, Turkmenistan strike deal on co-op in a number of fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The foreign ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan signed a document on cooperation program, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Prior to the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised the cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in political, economic and cultural fields.

Zarif added that Iran sides with the idea of development of two countries’ cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, transit, innovation, as well as within Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Speaking at the meeting, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also stressed the importance of relations between the two countries and the need to activate existing potential for the comprehensive development of relations.

Within the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the peace process in Afghanistan, cooperation in regional and international organizations, multilateral cooperation in the region.