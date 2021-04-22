Iran's FM calls for enhanced consular cooperation with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 22

Trend:

In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the promotion of consular cooperation and judicial assistance between the two countries.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, visited Tehran on Tuesday for talks with top Iranian officials on mutual relations and the latest regional security issues. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the mutual interest, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Welcoming the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Zarif praised the opening of the third border crossing between Iran and Pakistan called Pishin-Mand, as a sign of the parties' determination to develop economic and trade relations.

He expressed hope that the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan for the establishment of border markets along the mutual borders,” will be implemented as soon as possible.

"With three official border crossings and the creation of six border markets, trade on both sides of the border will flourish,” he added.

Zarif noted that security and stability on the Iranian-Pakistani border is a key element in improving the situation of border residents, combating organized crime, and preventing illegal immigration.

“The expansion of relations between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan should be designed in such a way that it is less affected by the oppressive US sanctions,” said Zarif.

Zarif stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries on various issues, including the future of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Minister expressed the need to expand bilateral relations with Iran in all dimensions.