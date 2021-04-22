Iran's FM calls for enhanced consular cooperation with Pakistan

Politics 22 April 2021 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's FM calls for enhanced consular cooperation with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 22

Trend:

In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the promotion of consular cooperation and judicial assistance between the two countries.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, visited Tehran on Tuesday for talks with top Iranian officials on mutual relations and the latest regional security issues. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the mutual interest, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Welcoming the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Zarif praised the opening of the third border crossing between Iran and Pakistan called Pishin-Mand, as a sign of the parties' determination to develop economic and trade relations.

He expressed hope that the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan for the establishment of border markets along the mutual borders,” will be implemented as soon as possible.

"With three official border crossings and the creation of six border markets, trade on both sides of the border will flourish,” he added.

Zarif noted that security and stability on the Iranian-Pakistani border is a key element in improving the situation of border residents, combating organized crime, and preventing illegal immigration.

“The expansion of relations between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan should be designed in such a way that it is less affected by the oppressive US sanctions,” said Zarif.

Zarif stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries on various issues, including the future of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Minister expressed the need to expand bilateral relations with Iran in all dimensions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Karabakh suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 3 decades - Turkish MP
Karabakh suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 3 decades - Turkish MP
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany
Preventing glorification of Nazism very important issue, said Azerbaijani MP
Preventing glorification of Nazism very important issue, said Azerbaijani MP
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on U.S. stock build, pandemic fears Oil&Gas 11:33
Azerbaijan's money supply rate grows in March 2021 Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland y-o-y Business 11:15
Maire Tecnimont to be engaged in bio-degradable polymer plant project in Russia Oil&Gas 11:15
Turkmenistan elected Deputy Chair of UNECE Turkmenistan 11:09
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture exports to Kazakhstan down Turkey 11:07
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:57
Iran's FM calls for enhanced consular cooperation with Pakistan Politics 10:56
1Q2021 data on Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey issued Oil&Gas 10:56
Iran can become trade hub between Pakistan and Central Asian countries - Chamber of Commerce Business 10:56
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:53
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 gas exports rise multifold Oil&Gas 10:49
Both Covishield & Covaxin work, only 3-4 in 10,000 infected post vaccine, Modi govt releases data Other News 10:48
Vaccine Against COVID-19 Helps Prevent Severe Illness: AIIMS Chief Other News 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 10:47
CCMB scientists to culture double mutant, other variants to check if antibodies can neutralise virus Other News 10:43
Georgia reveals volume of exported nuts Business 10:41
Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps must be regarded as violation of int'l law - Russian expert Politics 10:40
Bharat Biotech Scales Up Covaxin Production To 700 Million Doses Annually Other News 10:37
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 10:36
Efforts To Ensure Economic Activity Least Affected, Says PM: Top Quotes Other News 10:35
Azerbaijan to establish production of engine oil for special vehicles Economy 10:31
Fifth batch of Rafale aircrafts arrive in India from France Other News 10:31
2021 will not be about Covid despite second wave: Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 10:29
IAF pressed into action for Covid management: Oxygen, equipment, medical personnel airlifted to Delhi Other News 10:22
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 22 Uzbekistan 10:16
OPEC+ expected to zero cuts by late 2022 Oil&Gas 10:16
Oil demand in aviation to continue to grow until 2050 Oil&Gas 10:10
Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile units conducting live fire tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Iranian currency rates for April 22 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 22 Finance 10:00
Iran plans to attract foreign investment after potential lifting of sanctions Business 09:39
Demand of Azerbaijani state structures for consulting services grows Finance 09:28
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 09:27
India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 09:22
Turkey’s Erdogan ratifies energy agreement with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:18
Israeli KASS LAND to invest in Georgian Tsalka - Dashbashi canyon Business 09:08
Iranian president discusses implementation of JCPOA Politics 09:07
2,893 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 297,839 Kazakhstan 08:55
Yellen vows to tackle climate change with "whole-of-economy" approach US 08:41
UN chief calls for commitment to restoring planet Other News 08:21
France ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector Business 07:49
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 07:35
Baku Higher Oil School wins Regional Petrobowl Competition Society 07:12
Israel attacks targets near Damascus Israel 06:31
German court clears path for EU COVID-19 recovery fund Europe 05:49
Iran’s NIDC announces number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 05:10
Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA Nuclear Program 04:57
Italy's cabinet unveils roadmap for reopening starting April 26 Europe 04:14
Pakistan: Several killed in explosion at Quetta hotel Other News 03:34
MSF urges rich countries to back COVID vaccine patent waiver Other News 02:45
U.S. commanders seek approval for aircraft carrier near Afghanistan during withdrawal US 02:02
Britain's Heathrow Airport turns down airline requests for extra flights from India Europe 01:21
Qatar reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 199,180 in total Arab World 00:39
Uzbekistan reveals number of investment projects implemented with S.Korea, Japan Uzbekistan 00:01
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of European Championship in Basel Society 21 April 23:43
Turkey records highest daily COVID-19 deaths toll yet, total nears 37,000 Turkey 21 April 23:37
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Astara district opens tender for overhaul of roads Tenders 21 April 23:30
Georgia introduces new regulation on activation of roaming services ICT 21 April 23:30
Azerbaijan to increase production of pomegranate in 2021 Business 21 April 23:28
Iran halts flights to 39 countries due to rising COVID: CAO Business 21 April 23:27
NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-2 mission launch to space station Other News 21 April 23:11
Over 200 mln COVID-19 shots administered in U.S. US 21 April 22:32
Olympic motto may be altered, IOC President says Other News 21 April 22:11
Turkey extends short-term work pay scheme until June Turkey 21 April 21:54
Uzbekistan Airways plans to discontinue flights to nine countries Uzbekistan 21 April 21:52
Review of Georgia's exports to China Business 21 April 21:46
Azerbaijani banks greatly expand mortgage lending volume - CBA Finance 21 April 21:46
EU provides more details on projects supporting in Georgian energy sector Business 21 April 21:35
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 24 Oil&Gas 21 April 21:35
Extension of contract for dev't of gold-bearing deposit approved in Azerbaijan Business 21 April 21:34
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 21 April 21:34
UK records another 2,396 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Europe 21 April 21:05
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to discuss need for human rights advocacy Society 21 April 20:18
Armenia demonstrates fascism in relation to historical monuments - Azerbaijani State Committee Politics 21 April 20:05
Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed, time to move forward - Commissioner for Human Rights Politics 21 April 19:18
Some Russian airlines receive permission to make regular flights to Azerbaijan Transport 21 April 19:11
View of Azerbaijan's liberated territories horrifying - Belarus ambassador Politics 21 April 18:46
Execution of memorandum on improving insurance literacy starts in Azerbaijan Finance 21 April 18:17
Uzbekneftegaz completes drilling operations on several wells Oil&Gas 21 April 18:09
Number of transactions at Uzbek Commodity Exchange for 1Q2021 increases Uzbekistan 21 April 17:58
EIB to assist Uzbekistan in developing credit line for project in Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 21 April 17:56
Longest tunnel in Iran to be opened by end of spring Transport 21 April 17:56
WB expresses readiness to provide digital transformation support to Azerbaijan Finance 21 April 17:55
Iran creating water trading market Oil&Gas 21 April 17:54
Volume of credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy declines Finance 21 April 17:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 April 17:49
WB predicts fall in gold prices in 2021 Business 21 April 17:49
Kazakhstan to establish new mobile operator ICT 21 April 17:46
Exports markets demonstrate growing demand for Georgian medications Business 21 April 17:44
Kazakhstan talks ongoing work to open CLAAS agricultural vehicles' assembly plant Business 21 April 17:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery to launch production of Jet A-1 aviation fuel Oil&Gas 21 April 17:32
Uzbekistan, Latvia consider prospects for co-op in ICT ICT 21 April 17:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 21 April 17:28
Postal operators of Azerbaijan, Turkey launch money transfer service at favorable tariffs Economy 21 April 17:23
India’s crosses a Landmark with Cumulative Vaccination Coverage more than 13 Crores Other News 21 April 17:18
SOCAR Ukraine bidding for Odessa Port Plant’s tender Oil&Gas 21 April 17:17
London Bridge station reopens after suspicious item investigated Europe 21 April 17:17
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 21 April 17:16
PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow Other News 21 April 17:16
All news