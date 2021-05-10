Iran, Saudi Arabia conduct both bilateral, regional talks – Iran's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are related to both bilateral and regional issues, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran has always been in favor of talks with Saudi Arabia at any level. Therefore, Iran is waiting for the results of the current talks.

The spokesman added that the development of relations and the solution of problems between the two countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interests of the two peoples and as well as the peoples of the region.

“Iran welcomes the solution of disputes between the two countries. It is hoped that an agreement will be reached on bilateral and regional relations as soon as the situation arises,” he said.

Reportedly, discussions have been conducted between Iran and Saudi Arabia at various levels recently.