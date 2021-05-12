Iranian Foreign Minister's begins visit to Middle East, Europe
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has begun a visit to the region (Middle East) and Europe, the minister wrote about this on his Instagram page, Trend reports.
According to Zarif, this visit will continue for several days.
The minister added that his visit had nothing to do with the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna city of Austria. These discussions are being held under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.
Reportedly, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif first visited Syria.
