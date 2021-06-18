Iran's supreme leader praises people's role, cast vote in presidential election (PHOTO)

TEHRAN, Iran, June 18

Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cast his vote at Iran's presidential election, which is being held today, Trend reports citing Khamenei.ir.

Khamenei also cast his vote in the 6th Islamic Councils election, 5th Assembly of Experts midterm election and the 11th Islamic Consultative Parliament midterm elections early this morning.

"Today, the people, playing the major role, determine the destiny of the country for the coming years with their votes,” Khamenei said.

Iran is holding its 13-th presidential election today. The current president of Iran is Hassan Rouhani.

Four candidates are running for the presidency: Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran), Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran), Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament), Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Three of the candidates are from the conservative faction, and one (Abdulnasser Hemmati) is from the reformist faction.

The presidential election is scheduled to last until the end of the day, and may be extended, if necessary.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.