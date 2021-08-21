Japan's FM to make official visit to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 21

Trend:

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to visit Tehran in order to speak with new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

After arriving in Tehran, Motegi is expected to hold talks with Raisi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. He is also planning to meet with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a former Iranian deputy foreign minister who is set to succeed Zarif under the Raisi administration.

Before his visit to Iran, the Japanese Foreign Minister called Tehran-Tokyo relations friendly and long-standing.

The Iranian embassy in Japan had previously tweeted that Motegi's visit to Tehran on the eve of the formation of a new government could open a new chapter in deepening and expanding bilateral relations.