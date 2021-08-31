Defensive diplomacy, inseparable part of Iran’s foreign policy - minister
Iran’s Foreign Minister said here on Tuesday that defensive diplomacy is an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comment in a meeting with a number of the country’s high brass military commanders when he reiterated that the mighty presence of country’s armed forces at various scenes in addition to ensuring security, has the message of peace and friendship for the regional countries.
