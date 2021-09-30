Iran FM receives credentials of envoys from six countries

The newly-appointed envoys of the aforementioned four countries met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and handed over a copy of their credentials to the Iranian foreign minister, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Turdakun Sydykov new ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyzstan and Gianmarco Rizzo newly-appointed ambassador of Kingdom of Belgium submitted a copy of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister to announce the start of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, Kari Kahiluoto new ambassador of Finland and Ali Alizadeh new envoy of Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran were among the other envoys who submitted a copy of their credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday to start their mission in Iran.

During the meeting, the newly-appointed four ambassadors of countries including Kyrgyzstan, Kingdom of Belgium, Finland and Republic of Azerbaijan discussed bilateral ties of their respective countries with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.

Also the new ambassadors of Kingdom of Spain and Kingdom of the Netherlands were two European diplomats that handed over a copy of their credentials to the Iranian foreign minister.