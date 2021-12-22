Various ideas exist to develop Tehran-Baku co-op, Iranian FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There are various ideas for developing cooperation between Tehran-Baku, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told reporters, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark while on an official visit to Baku. Amir Abdollahian said meetings with high-ranking Azerbaijani officials will be held within the visit.

"I am rejoicing that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing on an upward trend. I have had many meetings with my Azerbaijani counterpart over the past three months. We have reached a positive agreement on the development of cooperation. Within the visit, the mentioned issues will be finalized,” Amir Abdollahian noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur