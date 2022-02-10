Iran supports restoration of all communication lines in region – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran supports the restoration of all communication lines in the region, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Mousavi, the opening of the Zangazur corridor in the region is an issue to be resolved between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"During the visit of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rustam Ghasemi to Azerbaijan, discussions were held regarding these roads. One of the issues considered by the two countries is transit. Both countries deem this issue to be important," the ambassador added.

---

