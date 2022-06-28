Iranian FM talks about importance of developing five-side economic co-op in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Iran always supports the mechanism of collective cooperation in the development of five-side economic cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the maintenance of peace and security, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend citing the ministry.

He made the remark during a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on June 28, 2022.

Amir Abdollahian noted that this issue is important for the national interests and security of the Caspian littoral states.

“Iran supports Russia's proposal to establish a cooperation structure in the Caspian Sea and believes that this proposal will strengthen cooperation in the Caspian Sea,” he added.

The minister also pointed out that Iran also welcomes Russia's proposal to hold the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum. Iran believes that the Caspian littoral states will pay special attention to trade and transport in the sea for their development and prosperity.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized that the ecology and protection of marine life in the Caspian Sea should be a priority.

