Iran's relations with Azerbaijan based on principle of mutual respect – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Iran's relations with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan, are based on the principle of mutual respect, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on November 21, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Kanaani, Iran attaches importance to issues of cooperation with neighboring countries.

"Iran's policy in relations with Azerbaijan is to pay attention to the nuances of joint action and avoid controversial issues. Recently, we have received positive messages in bilateral relations with Azerbaijan," he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur