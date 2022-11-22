Iranian president accepts resignation of minister of Roads, Urban Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accepted the resignation of Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, Trend reports citing the Iranian President's Office's official website.

According to the report, Ghasemi resigned due to the aggravation of his illness.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh will perform the powers of the minister.

As reported, Ghasemi was the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission.

---

