Son of last Iranian Shah visits Israel, meets with Israeli PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Iranian Shah exiled in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution, visited Israel and met with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Trend reports via the Israeli media.

Pahlavi attended a ceremony held at the National Holocaust Memorial and Museum, Yad Vashem, in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day during his historic visit to the Jewish state. He stood alongside Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog, but did not deliver a speech.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Reza Pahlavi said that it was his duty to attend the event and honor the Holocaust victims.