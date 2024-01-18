Pakistan's missile attacks on Iran causes 7 victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan firing several rockets at one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the south-east of Iran, said Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan Province, Trend reports.

The deputy governor noted that several explosions occurred as a result of rocket attacks on the province at 4:30 (GMT+ 03:30).

He also added that 3 women and 4 children who were not Iranian citizens died in the explosions.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.