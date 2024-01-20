Iran's IRGC issues statement regarding death of its servicemen in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Four Iranian military advisers were killed in the Israeli attack on Damascus, the capital of Syria, Trend reports.

According to the statement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a group of Syrian soldiers also died as a result of Israel's attack on Damascus with fighter jets.

The IRGC has not yet provided detailed information on the victims of the attack.

Reportedly, Israeli fighter jets struck the Syrian capital, Damascus this morning. As a result of the attacks, Brigadier General Sadegh Omidzadeh, deputy commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur