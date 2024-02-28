Tehran hosts next Iran-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Tehran has been selected as the venue for the 16th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, focusing on Consular, Border, and Customs matters, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on February 27, led by Alirza Bikdeli, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and his Turkmen counterpart, Ahmad Gurbanov.

Key discussions centered on easing border crossings for drivers, establishing border markets, enhancing consular services, and fostering greater collaboration between law enforcement bodies.

The session concluded with the signing of a final protocol, marking another step forward in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the 15th meeting of the mentioned commission was held in February 2023 in Ashgabat.

