D-8 member states' geographical location can promote transit and cargo transportation dev't - Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The geographical location of the D-8 member states can contribute to the development of transit and cargo transportation around the world, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the XI summit of the heads of D-8 member states in Egypt, Trend reports.

According to him, in addition to this important issue, member countries can prevent possible future economic shocks by contributing to the collective sustainable development and interests of the organization.

Pezeshkian added that in this direction, member countries can use technologies such as artificial intelligence to bridge gaps in the organization's activities.

The Iranian president noted that during Egypt's chairmanship of the group, a significant increase in trade turnover between member countries will be recorded. The use of barter by member countries can play a determining role in this direction.

To note, the foundation of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization was laid at the initiative of Türkiye on October 22, 1996, in Istanbul at the Conference on Development Cooperation organized with the cooperation of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. The organization was officially proclaimed on June 15, 1997, at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of 8 countries in Istanbul. The secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul. Azerbaijan became a member of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization on December 19, 2024.