Iran supports development of cooperation between Caspian countries - Pezeshkian

Politics Materials 10 February 2025 22:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iran supports the development of cooperation among Caspian littoral countries to ensure mutual interests and protect the environment of the region, the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, during a phone conversation with the Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that Iran is a supporter of restoring peace and friendship in the region and all parts of the world, and it welcomes cooperation with Turkmenistan in this direction.

Berdimuhamedov also emphasized the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy, and gas swaps.

He noted that Turkmenistan wants both countries to play an effective role in strengthening economic cooperation between them.

Additionally, Berdimuhamedov invited the Iranian president to the “Peace and Trust” conference to be held in Turkmenistan.

