Cloud theft claims have no scientific basis – Iran deputy minister

Tehran, Iran, July 5



By A. Shirazi - Trend:



Iran’s Deputy of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Davoud Parhizkar said claims that the country’s clouds and snow are being stolen, preventing precipitation in the country, have no scientific basis.



“The issue of cloud theft has no scientific basis and are usually raised by those who have no knowledge about it,” Parhizkar, who is head of Iran Meteorological Organization (IMO), said on July 5, IRIB news agency reported.



Stressing that mankind cannot manipulate the climate, he said, “It is impossible to relocate atmospheric circulations based on meteorology”.



The remarks came after head of the Civil Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali on July 2 said that a drastic drop in rain and snowfall in Iran seems “suspicious” and that "foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change in Iran."



Jalali explained that scientific centers have confirmed the claim and blamed joined teams from Israel and one of the neighboring countries that prevent clouds entering into Iran. “We are faced with the cases of cloud theft and snow theft," Jalali added.



“The highlands of Afghanistan to the Mediterranean were studied, and the result was that all the highlands with the height of over 2,200 meters were covered with snow while our highlands were arid,” the general said.



Parhizkar added that the atmospheric flows are full of energy and it is not in the power of mankind to move them.



He also categorically rejected the idea of snow theft.

