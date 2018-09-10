Earthquake jolts western Iran

10 September 2018 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Iranian western province of Kermanshah on Sept. 10, morning.

The tremors occurred at 4:23 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 45.75 degrees longitude and 34.48 degrees latitude and a depth of 10 kilometers underground near the city of Sarpol Zahab.

Four rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas, according to the report.

There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damages.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermanshah province last November killing about 600 people, leaving even more injured.

The earthquake destroyed a big number of residential units in the urban and rural areas of the province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Earthquake leaves at least 79 injured in south east Iran
Society 23 July 12:23
Earthquake leaves several injured In Iran
Society 22 July 14:51
Powerful earthquake jolts southern Iran
Society 22 July 10:10
Earthquake jolts north western Iran
Society 23 June 11:15
Earthquake jolts central Iran
Society 21 June 13:51
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 22 May 09:44
Latest
Croatia sees Azerbaijan as important partner in Caucasus – MP
Politics 10:44
Azerbaijan's AtaInsurance increases investments in securities
Economy news 10:42
New opportunities for Genc Ol subscribers by Onbranch startup
ICT 10:37
Turkmenistan doubles capacity of leading power plant
Oil&Gas 10:30
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:28
Azerbaijan State University of Economics announces tender for repair work
Tenders 10:20
Azerbaijan announces priority spheres for US investments
Economy news 10:19
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 10
Business 10:15
Iran says deal signed with EU nation to fortify Tehran reactor
Nuclear Program 10:15