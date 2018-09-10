Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system

10 September 2018 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 10

Trend:

A deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said Iranian air defense units are working together to design and develop a domestic version of the Russian "Pantsir" (Shell) missile system, which is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems.

Iranian experts have been doing research in the past two years to develop the Pantsir missile system, General Mahmoud Ebrahimi-Nejad told Tasnim on September 10.

People will hear good news about it in the near future, he added.

Pantsir-S1 is first version and is a combined short to medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system produced by KBP of Tula, Russia. The system is a further development of 2K22 Tunguska (NATO reporting name: SA-19/SA-N-11) and represents the latest air defense technology by using phased array radars for both target acquisition and tracking.

The Pantsir-S1 was designed to provide point air defense of military/industrial/administrative installations against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, UAVs and to provide additional protection to air defense units from enemy air attacks employing precision munitions especially at the low to extremely low ranges.

General Mahmoud Ebrahimi-Nejad also said Iran's military has managed to successfully test the domestically-built Bavar-373 air defense system, hitting ballistic missiles.

“The Bavar-373 system has been completed and its missile tests have been conducted,” he said.

Bavar-373 is an Iranian designed long-range mobile air defense system unveiled in August, 2016.

